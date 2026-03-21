DRM Cup 2026 Sports Fest Set for Waltair in April

The annual DRM Cup Inter-Department Sports Fest- 2026 will be held at the Waltair Railway Sports Arena from April 4 to 30, by the East Coast Railway Sports Association.

A total of 19 teams and staff from locations like Araku, Bacheli, Palasa, Kirandul, Koraput, Rayagada, Srikakulam, and more will participate in the fest. There will be 12 events, including four events only for male employees. The competitions include cricket, bodybuilding, football, and ball badminton for men.

Sports for men and women in the DRM Cup 2026 include shuttle badminton, carrom, tug of war, lawn tennis, volleyball, athletics, and weightlifting.

The main aim of this fest is to identify talented individuals and build a competitive sportsmanship spirit in the ECosRSA sports team.

The poster for the event was unveiled on Thursday, March 19, by the Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and the president of the ECo Railway Sports Association, Waltair, along with ADRM (operations) K Rama Rao, sports officer M Haranadh (senior DFM), assistant sports officer Ranti Dev Sahu and general secretary of ECoRSA, N Usha.

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