VMRDA RO Plants Inaugurated at Office, Gurajada Kalakshetram

Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal has announced that RO plants have been made available to provide safe drinking water to the visitors of the VMRDA office, Children’s Arena, and Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the newly installed RO plants on the premises of the VMRDA office and the Gurajada Kalakshetram, along with Commissioner Tej Bharat, he expressed his gratitude to the management of Divis Laboratories for making these RO plants available each at Rs. 8 lakh as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that every effort was being made to provide all necessary amenities to further benefit tourists. Noting that Udyog Bhavan houses offices of various government departments and people visit them daily for their official work, he remarked that the decision was made to provide cool, safe drinking water within the office premises to benefit the visitors.

Also read: Cybercrooks strike in second week of March, 7 duped in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.