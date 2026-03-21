International Feast Fest at AU Convention Centre

A treat in store for foodies in the City of Destiny.

Spreading aroma and delicious dishes with global flavour will line up at the AU Convention Centre located on Beach Road in the city from 5 p.m. onwards on Sunday (March 22).

Andhra University, as a part of its centenary celebrations, will be organising ‘International Feast Fest,’ where students of 57 countries showcase cuisine from their countries. Visitors can savour the recipes at just Rs. 50, according to AU Dean (International Affairs) Paul Douglas and director Vijay Mohan. They have invited all in the city to the global fest to taste a variety of flavours.

Similarly, a cultural fest has been planned on April 6, 7, and 8 as a part of the centenary.

Different activities will mark the three-day event. While the first day will have cycling and food courts, women will have rangoli competitions on the second day. A walkathon will be organised on the third day. T-shirts and certificates will be given to participants in the walkathon.

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