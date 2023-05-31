On Monday, 29 May 2023, AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, conducted an inspection of the Kothavalasa-Koraput (KK) line between the Boddavara-Srungavarapukota sections near Visakhapatnam. He inspected the recently constructed 7.2 km double line.

During the safety inspection, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Chief Engineer K Dhanunjaya Rao, Chief Administrative Officer P Srinivasa Rao, Chief Bridge Engineer Rajkumar, and other officers accompanied the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) AM Chowdhary.

The inspection forms a part of the ongoing doubling project of the Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul line near Visakhapatnam. The inspection and speed trial was concluded successfully, resulting in the authorization being granted.

Despite challenging weather conditions and the remote location, the Civil Engineering, Signal and Telecom, and Electrical departments put in a tremendous amount of hard work to accomplish this. As a part of this project, various traffic facilities such as new crossovers in station yards, high-level platforms, and bridges were installed and thoroughly inspected.

