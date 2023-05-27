SR Meena, the Director General, of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated the Digital Population Clock at the Population Research Centre (PRC) of Andhra University on Friday, 26 May 2023, in Visakhapatnam.

Meena highlighted the importance of raising awareness among students and research scholars regarding the census. He stated that all the 18 Population Research Centres across the country would be enhanced to facilitate research on current or immediate issues. He guaranteed the provision of additional research projects for Andhra University.

The Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, PVGD Prasad Reddy, underlined the benefits of the clock to everyone as it offers an interactive and efficient snapshot of both the state and national population, providing a swift overview. He acknowledged and appreciated the ongoing research activities of the PRC. The Digital Population Clock will offer a continuous minute-by-minute estimation of the population in both India and Andhra Pradesh, said Prasad Reddy.

Honorary Director B Muniswamy, Rector K Samatha, and many others were present to witness the inauguration of the digital population clock at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

