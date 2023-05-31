Adviser (Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, dropped hints suggesting that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might shift from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam before September. During an informal meeting with the media, Ramakrishna Reddy mentioned that construction work for various departmental buildings in the proposed executive capital was underway.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments hinted at the possibility of a relocation within the Andhra Pradesh government. The proposed shift from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam has been discussed since the YSRCP government decided to establish three capitals, aiming to decentralise power and promote regional development.

However, the advisor highlighted the need to resolve legal issues before the shift could occur. These legal matters could pertain to land acquisition, administrative procedures, and other legal formalities that must be addressed to ensure a seamless transition.

The decision to establish three capitals in Andhra Pradesh has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement. Advocates argue it will promote balanced development and reduce the burden on a single city. Critics, on the other hand, express concerns regarding the financial implications, logistical challenges, and potential disruption caused by such a major administrative change.

As the YSRCP government completes its fourth year in office, the potential shift of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam becomes a focal point. As developments unfold and these issues are addressed, a more precise timeline and more concrete plans regarding the shift are expected to emerge.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.