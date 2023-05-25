The Visakhapatnam Port, which was recently announced as the fourth-largest in terms of cargo handling, undertook large-scale developmental projects. Revealing the details of these upcoming developments, the port authority officials stated that the nine projects to be initiated are worth Rs 1,563 crores. These include revamping berths, shed construction, installation of new facilities, and more.

One of these projects is the development of the EQ-1A berth in the inner harbour for thermal coal handling. The VPA officials stated that that would cost over Rs 366 crores and increase the handling capacity to 5 million tons per annum (MTPA). A mechanised fertiliser handling facility would be installed at the EQ-7 berth in the inner harbour with Rs 200 crores with an estimated capacity of 3.61 MTPA.

Similarly, the WQ-7 & 8 berths would be developed at Rs 288 crores with a 6.30-MTPA capacity. Further, the WQ-6 berth for handling dry bulk cargo would be facelifted with Rs 250 crores with a capacity of 5.5 MTPA.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority will also take up the development and mechanisation of the EQ-6 berth for all kinds of cargo with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crores as a part of its upcoming projects. Also, storage sheds would be constructed with Rs 150 crore alongside the development of the truck parking terminal across 20 acres with Rs 36 crore.

Electrification of railway lines for efficient cargo handling and a Harbour Mobile Craner installation to increase handling volumes will be a part of the infrastructural projects by VPA.

