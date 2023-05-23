Due to non-inter-locking works in connection with doubling between Srungavarapukota-Boddavara stations in the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line of the Waltair Division, the following Visakhapatnam-bound trains were cancelled, as detailed below.

Train No 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 25 May 2023 to 29 (5 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express leaving Kirandul from 26 May 2023 to 30 May 2023 (5 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam from 26 May 2023 to 29 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving Kirandul from 27 May 2023 to 30 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 26 May 2023 and 29 May 2023 (2 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express leaving Koraput on 27 May 2023 and 30 May 2023 (2 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam from 26 May 2023 to 29 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving Koraput from 27 May 2023 to 30 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam from 26 May 2023 to 29 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Train No 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving Koraput from 27 May 2023 to 30 May 2023 (4 Days) will be cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi appealed to the people to note these cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains.

