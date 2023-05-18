East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced that Visakhapatnam to Kacheguda Express train will be extended up to Mahbubnagar from 20 May 2023 for the ease of passengers.

According to the Waltair Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) AK Tripathi, train number 12861 will leave Visakhapatnam at 6:40 pm and reach Kacheguda at 6:45 am the next day. The train will depart from Kacheguda at 6:55 am and reach Mahbubnagar at 9:20 am the same day.

Also read: APSRTC launches Araku Lambasingi bus tour from Vijayawada

In the return direction, train number 12862, Mahbubnagar-Kacheguda Visakhapatnam Express, will start from Mahbubnagar at 4:10 pm and reach Kacheguda at 6:10 pm on the same day. The departure of the train from Kacheguda is at 6:20 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam at 6:50 am on the next day.

The train will stop at the following stations, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavole, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapudu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet Umdanagar Shadnagar and Jadcherla.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.