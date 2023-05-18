The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has organised a special bus tour that will cover Lambasingi, Paderu and Araku Valley, starting from Vijayawada. The tour offers advanced reservation facilities and includes visits to various attractions such as Kothapalli Waterfalls, Araku Valley, Araku Padmapuram Gardens, Araku Tribal Museum, Borra Caves and other popular tourist spots.

The NTR District Transport Officer, M Yesudanam, confirmed that a Super Luxury bus from APSRTC will commence the tour at 9 PM on 19 May 2023 from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) IN Vijayawada and return on 22 May. The bus route will pass through Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Lambasingi, Paderu and Araku. The fare per passenger is set at Rs 2,500, and passengers also have the option to board the special bus at Gannavaram, Hanuman Junction, and Eluru.

The passengers have multiple options for obtaining tickets. They can either visit the official website of APSRTC at www.apsrtconline.in or visit the nearest bus station, or get in touch with APSRTC-authorised ticket booking agents to reserve seats for the Araku Lambasingi bus tour. Alternatively, they can contact the following phone numbers 7382898942 or 8074298487.

