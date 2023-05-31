No more waiting to watch a new movie on the first day of its release at home. The AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) is all set to provide the first day first show facility to its customers.

According to APSFL Chairman Gowtham Reddy, the corporation had talks with the producers on the issue and it was proposed to launch the facility formally at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on 2 June 2023.

The APSFL will stream the new movie from the first show itself simultaneously with theatres. The facility will be available only for the Fibernet subscribers. Unlike OTT, the subscribers have to recharge daily as it is valid for 24 hours only.

Gowtham Reddy said the AP Fibernet first day first show service would be launched formally on 2 June in Visakhapatnam and full-fledged services would be available in three months.

On big-ticket movies, Gowtham Reddy said, “We are holding talks with producers and the corporation is hopeful of getting positive response from the makers of the high budget films.”

After launching the new service, people from the rural areas need not come to towns to watch new movies, he opined.

Announcing that the facility would be launched by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, he said Nireekshana would be streamed as the first movie.

The inaugural programme would be attended by actor Sai Roshan, producer C Kalyan and others. The movie can be watched by paying a subscription of Rs. 99 and it would be valid for 24 hours.

Of the 11,254 village panchayats, over 7,600 had the Fibrenet connectivity, Gowtham Reddy said.

Plans are being prepared to expand the network in the coming four years, he added.

