Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a gripping Indian crime thriller with mythological touch. The story revolves around Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai, who receives a mysterious phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. As Sartaj unravels the clues given by Gaitonde, he finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of corruption, politics, and religious tensions. With the city’s fate hanging in the balance, Sartaj races against time to uncover the truth and save Mumbai from awaiting catastrophe.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Asur

Asur delves into the investigation of a series of brutal murders by two exceptional individuals: forensic expert Nikhil Nair and CBI officer Dhananjay Rajpoot. The murders appear to be linked to ancient mythology, leading them on a journey that challenges their intellect and emotions. As they navigate the case’s complexities, the boundaries between good and evil become increasingly blurred.

IMDB rating: 8.4/10

OTT platform: Voot

Ghoul

Ghoul is a supernatural horror miniseries streaming on Netflix. Set in a dystopian future, it follows Nida, a newly recruited military interrogator, who is sent to a covert detention centre to extract a confession from a dangerous terrorist. However, as the interrogation progresses, Nida uncovers horrifying secrets that challenge her beliefs and put her life in grave danger. With supernatural forces at play, she must confront the ghoul that lurks within the facility. It’s a gripping tale of fear, paranoia, and the darkness that resides within.

IMDb rating: 7/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Betaal

Betaal was released in 2020 and is a horror thriller. The cast of the series includes Vineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Suchitra Pillai and more. The story follows a team of special forces, sent to a remote village to clear out a construction site. However, they unknowingly unleash a horde of supernatural creatures known as Betaal, undead British officers and their zombie army. As the soldiers fight for their survival, they must confront their fears and grapple with the dark history of the village. It’s a thrilling battle against the force of evil in this intense horror series.

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Dahan

In the web series Dahan: Raakan ka Rahasya, societal values are examined as protagonists confront their fears. Starring Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, the story follows an IAS officer challenging long-standing superstitions in a town threatened by a mining operation. Enigmatic killings and disappearances unravel secrets tied to a mythical temple, amidst Rajasthan’s rocky landscapes, promising catharsis through cursed caves and hidden treasures.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Leila

Leila is a dystopian web series. Set in a near-future society, it follows the story of Shalini, a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter. In a totalitarian regime that segregates people based on religion and caste, Shalini navigates through dark secrets, personal sacrifices, and encounters with a cult-like group as she embarks on a dangerous quest to reunite with her daughter. The series explores themes of identity, motherhood, and resistance against oppressive systems.

IMDb rating: 5/10

OTT platform: Netflix

