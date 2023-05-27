The two-day Mahanadu of the Telugu Desam Party began at Vemagiri near Rajahmundry on Saturday. TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unfurled the party flag. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of the party founder, the late NT Rama Rao. Party leaders and workers accorded a warm welcome to CBN when he reached the venue around 11 am.

The jamboree, coinciding with the birth centenary of the Sr NTR, assumed significance as the general elections are slated for next year. The party is likely to announce its manifesto during the public meeting at a sprawling grounds on Sunday.

Over 15,000 party representatives and 35,000 cadres are participating in the two-day conclave. A huge dias was erected at the venue to accommodate leaders and party in-charges from both Assembly and Lok Sabha segments.

The Telugu Desam Party organised Mahanadu at Rajahmundry in 1993, after which the party triumphed in the elections held in 1994. Party leaders are of the view that the sentiment will be repeated, and they will come to power in the 2024 elections in the state.

Break for Padayatra

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who is on his state-wide Yuvagalam padayatra, took a break to partake in the Mahanadu. He will resume his yatra on 30 May post the mega event. Several leaders and workers from the Visakhapatnam district reached Rajamahendravaram in large numbers to take part in the event. Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao released the Mahanadu poster on Friday.

