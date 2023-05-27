On Friday, 26 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam Police apprehended four individuals in Gopalapatnam for the rape of a 15-year-old minor girl studying in class X. In addition, three individuals, one of whom is a 25-year-old married woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in supporting the crime. All seven arrested individuals are between the ages of 20 and 29.

Although the incident occurred on 23 May, it only came to the attention of the authorities after the girl complained to the local police late on Thursday night. Subsequently, arrests were made on Friday.

According to the police, on the afternoon of 22 May, the girl left her residence for undisclosed reasons. At NAD Junction, she was reportedly picked up by a group of young individuals who allegedly took her to rape. Later, three other young individuals allegedly raped her at different places on 23 May, between 1 am and 4 pm. The girl returned home later that same day.

On the night of 25 May, the girl filed a complaint with the local police. Following the registration of the case, the Visakhapatnam Police apprehended seven individuals accused of the rape of the minor girl. The officials have invoked the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the culprits.

