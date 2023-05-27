Mountaineer Jathin Sha of Visakhapatnam crossed another milestone by scaling Deo Tibba, a 6,001-meter-high peak of the Pir Panjal range in Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh, on Friday. Deo Tibba is the second-largest peak in the valley.

According to his father Vikram Sha, a resident of Seethammadhara, all the mountains scaled so far by his son are over 6,000 meters in height and scaling the Deo Tibba is a challenging feat. Undeterred by hailstorms and heavy snowfall, the mountaineer from Visakhapatnam, Jathin Sha, successfully achieved the rare feat of conquering Deo Tibba in Kullu Valley, said his father proudly.

“We are proud of his achievement and waiting eagerly for his return to accord a grand welcome,” said Vikram Sha. The youth earlier scaled two peaks, Kang Yatze and Zo Jongo East, in Ladakh in the year 2021. Both peaks are at a height of over 6,000 meters.

Jathin, a degree holder, also scaled a peak in Sikkim. Interested in adventurous activities since childhood, Jathin got training in skiing and later participated in the trekking expeditions organised by the Youth Hostels Association of India.

