The International Innovation and Creativity Conclave, known as I2C2, is set to be the pioneering conclave for Global Innovators and Educators and is happening in the city of Visakhapatnam. This prestigious event has been included in the engagement group of Science-20 (under the auspices of G20), solidifying its position as a leading platform for innovation and education.

The International Innovation and Creativity Conclave (I2C2) will be happening at the Radisson Blu Resort near Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on 28 and 29 March 2023.

The conclave, organised by the World Forum for Education (WFE), will gather the brightest minds and innovators in education to foster a fusion of thoughts, ideas, and dialogues. This collaboration among interdisciplinary professionals aims to establish valuable partnerships, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and connections.

I2C2 Version 2.0, a signature event under the World Forum for Education, is the first of its kind to bring together stakeholders from the higher education ecosystem, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators on a common platform. This gathering will facilitate deliberations and the exchange of best practices in innovation.

The event is co-organised by Rupa Vasudevan (Chancellor of B.E.S.T Innovation University Andhra Pradesh, Global Chair- World Forum for Education) and Bharat Lal Meena (IAS RTD), Chairman of B.E.S.T Group and Global Chair of World Forum for Education. It is supported by the Ministry of Education, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Tourism and Culture, National Innovation Foundation Ahmedabad, and Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

Over two days, the conclave will feature 54 speakers from over 12 countries, engaging in 15 technical sessions and presentations.

Botsa Satyanarayana (Minister of Education of Andhra Pradesh), Ram Madhav (President of India Foundation, Former General Secretary of BJP, and Renowned Author and Social Leader), Prof Ashutosh Sharma (President INSA, Chair S20, and former Secretary, DST), Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Dept, BJP), Dr Pankaj Mittal (Secretary-General, Association of Indian Universities), Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao (Director, National Academy Of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad), Dr Mila Popovich (Director General, Directorate for Interculturalism, Government of Montenegro, Founder and Director of Evolving Leadership), Dr Madhu Chitkara (Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Chandigarh, Punjab), Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra (Chancellor, Shobhit University, Meerut, UP), Prof Rajita Kulkarni (President, Sri Sri University, Odisha), Dr P Balakrishna Shetty (MD, Pro-Chancellor, Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad & President, Karnataka Radiology). are among the speakers at the conclave.

