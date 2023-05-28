Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously re-elected as the National President of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) for the 14th consecutive time. The re-election took place on the inaugural day of the two-day Mahanadu event held near Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Party leader K Srinivasulu announced that the election committee received a total of 11 nominations, all of which were in favour of Chandrababu Naidu’s candidature. The declaration letter was subsequently handed over to the former Chief Minister.

In his address after taking the oath, Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the cadre for re-electing him as TDP National President and pledged to work towards establishing an egalitarian society by focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged. He emphasized that his leadership would prioritize both welfare and development.

Earlier in the morning, the TDP chief urged the cadre to prepare for the upcoming general election, emphasizing its critical importance for the party. Referring to the forthcoming elections as a ‘Kurukshetra Sangramam,’ he sought the support of the cadre to defeat the ‘Kauravas’ on the battleground.

The TDP leader announced that the party’s draft manifesto, which focuses on both welfare and development, would be released on Sunday.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu served as the Chief Minister of both united and separated Andhra Pradesh for 14 years. He first assumed office as Chief Minister in 1995 and remained in the position until 2004. Following the state’s bifurcation, Chandrababu Naidu returned to power in 2014 and continued to serve as Chief Minister until 2019.

