Ansha K., a 10-year-old girl studying at Timpany School in Vizag, created a record of sorts by trekking the Armakonda Mountain, also called Seethamma Kondaor Jindhagada, the highest mountain peak in Andhra Pradesh. Hailing from the Vijayanagar Palace Layout, Vizag, Ansha is the first to trek the tallest mountain at such a young age. An energetic kid by nature, Ansha has always been enthusiastic about extracurricular activities. With an encouraging mother, who is a constant hiker, the girl has accomplished the feat of climbing a height of 5,546 ft.

An independent individual at the age of 10, Ansha has already planned her career as an Air Force Pilot and has given the entrance exam at the Sainik School. The young braveheart, despite the lack of any trekking history, insisted on joining her mother who is an avid mountaineer. The mother and daughter duo joined the HIKOI adventures and started their journey with Mr Praveen, the trek lead on 12 February 2022.

Just like any other day, Praveen was leading the team with appropriate instructions to ensure a smooth climb. After their 1st halt at a small village along the way, he noticed that a young girl was part of the team. A very new experience for this ex-army man who has 12 years of experience in the field, he continued to notice the girl throughout the trek. Little did he know that Ansha would make it to the top effortlessly. While speaking to the Yo! Vizag team, he mentioned, “With zero knowledge and training, I could not believe she did it. She followed every instruction with utmost concentration, and also climbed an 80-degree verticle stone without any help.”

” I have never seen any child do this in my experience. There are children who have taken part in support-guided trekking, but in this group full of adults, this 10-year-old girl has created history by climbing the tallest peak without any support. Such talent has to be encouraged as this sport needs more participation from the South,” he added.

The persistent 10-year-old has reportedly climbed the mountain without any help, stick, or appropriate trekking gear. Hiking alongside the lead, she was the first to reach the destination says the very proud mother, Swathi K. Among 35 hikers who started together, Ansha is believed to be the youngest and fastest.

In an exclusive interview with Yo! Vizag, Ansha said that, ” I feel very proud of my achievement and I am very excited to try mountaineering again. I also plan to take further coaching and become a professional hiker.”

When asked about the responses received from fellow hikers, co-hiker Surita says “I have never seen any child so active and independent.” Yet another co-hiker Vennela, who is also a national level participant of the sport encouraged the child to take up climbing professionally as she adorns the skill. “With better coaching and support from the government, Ansha will reach many places” she added.

The fearless young girl from Vizag has surely made news by trekking Armakonda, the tallest peak of Andhra Pradesh.