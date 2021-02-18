Vizag, being surrounded by the Eastern Ghats, has many trekking trails up its sleeve. In the recent past, Vanjangi topped the list of such trails. With its picturesque sunrise over the clouds, Vanjangi cast a spell on us. The feeling of maneuvering through the green foliage, climbing up a hill only to experience a gust of adrenaline once at the peak is extraordinary. Jindhagada peak and its neighboring twin Arma Konda a.k.a Sitamma Konda, possess trails waiting to be explored near Vizag.

For all those adventure junkies, this is the perfect trek as it offers rocky climbs, lush green foliage, and an amazing view of the Eastern Ghats from its peaks. Considered to be the highest peak in Andhra Pradesh state, towering at approximately 5,540 feet, these peaks are a treat for avid trekkers.

Owing to the elevation at Jindhagada, and confusing trails, experts suggest taking help from local people and hire a guide for the trek to the top of this peak in Vizag. One can drive towards the North of Paderu village to reach the base of the trek. Ideally, one can start their hike a little past noon and reach the peak during dawn, set up camp for the night at the peak. With clear skies and no light pollution, these peaks prove to be perfect for stargazing. After a goodnight’s sleep by the mountains, you wake up to the sun rising over the horizon of Eastern ghats with its beams glimmering a golden hue.

“It is a minimum 4-5 hour steep trek uphill, hence basic physical fitness is required. One must carry sufficient drinking water and food as there are no resources available at the top. Apart from that, trekkers must carry their medications if any, having a basic first aid kit on you is also advisable,” says Bhaskar, from Unbound Experiences. As a team, Unbound Experiences conduct group treks to these peaks and various other camping adventures in and around Vizag. For more details about the programs they offer, one can contact +91-9949067463.