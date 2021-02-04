With all the chaos in the world over last year, our movement into the outside world was restricted. Much to our favour, in the light of vaccination drives, life is slowly getting back to normalcy. This means, we get to put on hiking shoes, grab a bite to eat, and head on for a good trek early in the morning to soak in the subtle morning sun. Here are 5 such trekking trails in and around Vizag.

List of 5 amazing trekking trails in Vizag:

#1 Vanjangi

With an overall climb time of 1-2 hours, Vanjangi offers a few of the best scenic views and amazing vantage points to witness the beautiful sunrise over the clouds, at a distance of approximately 100 km from Vizag city, Vanjangi has attained an underdog status among its peers.

#2 Madhavadhra-Simhachalam

Starting from the Madhava Swamy temple, in Madhavadhara, this trek to the Simhachalam peak is quite famous among pilgrims. The trek takes about 2 hours one-way. One can enjoy the amazing landscapes of the city airport, industrial complexes from different points in the trek.

#3 Kambalakonda

With a marginal fee, one can trek in the Kambalakonda Wildlife sanctuary located opposite to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. Gather your friends and family for a fun bonding trek and witness the sunrise over the peaks of Eastern Ghats.

#4 Lambasingi

Perfect for a long ride with friends, Lambasingi being situated at an altitude of 1000 Mts. above sea level, this place houses trails suitable for small treks for one to catch the glimmering sun warming up the chilly hill station.

#5 Armakonda

Titled as the highest peak in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Armakonda lies at a height of 5,540 ft. For all the hardcore trekking enthusiasts, Armakonda proves to pump you up with adrenaline. For this 4-5 hours trek to the peak, an overnight stay at the top is recommended to witness the sky change colours as the sun begins to rise.