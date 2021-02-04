To offer a pleasant experience to the citizens visiting parks and other places of recreation, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed to set up toddler-friendly swing gardens across the city. In the first-of-its-kind, the civic body has identified Visakha Museum to carry out the pilot project of developing a swing garden in Vizag.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Horticulture AD, M Damodhara Rao, shared the idea behind this innovative initiative. He said, “Inspired by the Japanese concept – ‘Stay young while growing old’, we are planning to set up the Swing Garden in Vizag. Usually, parents look over while children play in the parks. To change the narrative and let the adults have fun while they are in the garden, we will install swings, catering to all age groups. The whole equipment will be designed in a way where it enables individuals, from a six-month-old toddler to an eighty-year-old veteran, to be able to comfortably use the swings.”

Adding further details about the pilot project at Visakha Museum, the GVMC Horticulture AD noted, “With a budget of Rs 18 lakh, we are making arrangements to develop the Swing Garden in the premises of the museum. These kinds of parks require at least 300 square metres of circumference to add the equipment. The area will be divided into four zones – Toddler Zone, Kids Zone, Family Zone, and Toddler-in-centre Zone. While the first three zones will be designed specifically for the designated age groups, the fourth zone will allow parents and children to play together.” Shedding light on the care that is being taken in choosing the equipment, Mr Rao said that the toddler seats can be secured with seat belts. He shared that Nickel-Brass alloyed and fibre swings will improve the longevity, despite the saline environment of the beach city. Based on the response, the GVMC officials will reportedly develop similar kinds of toddler-friendly swing gardens in different parts of the city.