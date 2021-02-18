The past few weeks have witnessed the likes of Krack and Uppena thoroughly entertain the audience in theatres. While the coming few weeks have quite a few interesting Telugu films lined up for a theatrical release, the OTT platforms don’t seem to be short of content either. Here are 5 upcoming Telugu movies and series to look forward to on Aha and Netflix.

5 upcoming Telugu movies and series on Aha and Netflix

#1 Pitta Kathalu

The first Telugu original by Netflix is all set to make its way to the audience this Friday. An anthology by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Tharun Bhascker, the film has already caught the attention with its trailer. Starring Sruthi Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, and Amala Paul among others, Pitta Kathalu is likely to be this weekend’s binge for many.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 19 February

#2 Red

With Ram Pothineni playing a dual role, Red was among the much-awaited theatrical releases earlier this year. The official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thadam, Red is an action thriller directed by Tirumala Kishore. The film will be making its way to Netflix next week to blow our mid-week blues away.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 February

#3 11th Hour

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series that is touted to be a corporate thriller. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu. Reportedly, the series based on the novel ‘8 Hours’ by Upendra Namburi.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: Yet to be announced

#4 Kudi Yedamaithe

Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, Kudi Yedamaithe is being directed by Pawan Kumar of U-Turn and Lucia fame. Starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay, went on floors in December last year. The series is expected to be yet another interesting addition to Aha’s growing content bank.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: Yet to be announced

#5 Uppena

The latest flick from Tollywood to draw crowds to the theatres, Uppena is likely to hit the OTT platform in April. Featuring debuts by Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, this Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been the talk of the town for quite a few aspects, including a stellar act by Vijay Sethupathi.

Where to watch: Netflix (official confirmation awaited)

Release date: Yet to be announced