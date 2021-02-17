Uppena, which released on 12 February, has been going strong in theatres. Featuring debuts by Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, and a stellar act by Vijay Sethupathi, this Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been registering impressive numbers in terms of box office collections. While Uppena is likely to extend its theatrical run for a few more weeks, reports speculating its OTT release have already started making rounds.

Albeit an official confirmation is awaited, Uppena is likely to soon release on OTT platform Netflix. And if the word on the street is anything to go by, the romantic drama might be making its way to the OTT giant on 11 April.

Produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banners of respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena has been on a roll since the day of its release. Helmed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around the lead pair facing the challenges thrown by casteism and other prejudices in society.

Uppena’s performance at the box office has bolstered the hopes of several filmmakers, who have been eyeing theatrical released post lockdown. It may be noted that Ravi Teja’s Krack and Vijay’s Master also garnered might impressive collections in January.