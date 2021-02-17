Protesting the Centre’s in-principle approval of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the YSRCP will be holding a padayatra in the city. Set to be held on 20 February, the 25-km long walk will be undertaken from the Gandhi Statue to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant gate, covering the constituencies of North, East, South, West, and Gajuwaka segments.

Announcing the same, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the 25-km padayatra ‘Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Yatra’ will be held at 8:30 AM on 20 February to intensify the solidarity towards protecting the livelihood of people by reviving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Intensifying our solidarity towards protecting the livelihood of our people by reviving VSP, we’ll start our 25-km Padayatra “స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ పరిరక్షణ పోరాట యాత్ర” at 8:30AM on 20th Feb from Gandhi Statue, covering all constituencies, under Hon. CM Shri @YSJagan Garu’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/K5HvYpw9mJ — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 17, 2021

The senior YSRCP leader stated that the ruling party will not tolerate the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and will intensify its agitation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met leaders of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant JAC to discuss the row over privatisation. It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging reconsideration of the disinvestment plans of RINL Visakhapatnam and explore other opportunities to put the plant back on track. Mr Reddy even mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh state government is ready to work with the Ministry of steel to protect the jewel of Andhra Pradesh.