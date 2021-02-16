Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Upon his arrival in the city, the CM is scheduled to take part in the annual Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi. Mr Reddy is also slated to hold discussions with the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees and workers Joint Action Committee (JAC) regarding the privatisation row.

With the Centre givng an in-priniciple approval to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the city has been witnessing widespread protests against the move. Joining the protests, several political parties have also opposed the move. A few BJP leaders from the state have even met Union Ministers, urging the Centre to reconsider its decision.

On Tuesday, TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam and addressed the Steel Plant employees who have been protesting the proposed privatisation. With the unrest growing by the day, the outcome of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s talks with the Steel Plant JAC in Visakhapatnam is keenly awaited.

It may be recalled that AP CM YS Jagan had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He requested the Prime Minister to reconsider the disinvestment plans of RINL Visakhapatnam and explore other opportunities to put the plant back on track. Stating that the Steel Plant is a testimony to the will of Telugu people, Mr Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh state government is ready to work with Ministry of steel to protect the jewel of Andhra Pradesh.