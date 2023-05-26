With the IPL playoffs, and a bunch of theatrical releases, the weekend is already loaded with tons of entertainment. With the heat soaring up by several notches every day, venturing out to spend some time by the beach or going on a pleasant drive aren’t the ideal options to spend the weekend. To make your weekend exciting even while staying indoors, the OTT platforms are sprucing up the entertainment quotient with a long list of movie and web series releases today. Don’t miss the chance to catch up on them all at once.

Below is the list of movie and web series releases today on the OTT platforms

Bhediya

It is a Hindi-language comedy horror film starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal as leading characters. Bhaskar and his cousin Jana visit a small town in Arunachal Pradesh where unfortunately Bhaskar is chased and bitten by a wolf in the forest. The next day, Bhaskar starts experiencing changes within himself. Seeing Bhaskar’s increasingly strange behaviour, Jana suspects that Bhaskar might be shaping into a werewolf. So, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns and laughs.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi- language action moving. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The plot follows as Mahavir enlists Tyagi’s help to seize control of a neighbourhood, but faces resistance from Bhaijaan, who considers the community his family. Bhaijaan, accompanied by his bachelor brothers Love, Moh, and Ishq, reveals they are all orphans taken in and cared for by him. The brothers, seeking love and rebellion against Bhaijaan, embark on a quest to find Bhagya. However, they discover she is already married with a child. They then plot to unite Bhaijaan with another Bhagya but face unexpected violence and must now protect her family from a vengeful rival in Hyderabad.

OTT platform: Zee5

Tin & Tina

It is a psychological-horror thriller directed by Rubin Stein, which stars Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón and Anastasia Russo. In 1981 Spain, Lola tragically loses her unborn baby and is told she can no longer conceive. Her husband, Adolfo, suggests adopting a baby from a nearby convent. Instead, Lola decides to adopt twin brothers, Tin and Tina, who have a strong religious devotion. Their extreme interpretations of the Bible create chaos in the family. Despite Lola’s initial despair, she discovers she is miraculously pregnant again, but fears for the safety of herself and her unborn child due to Tin and Tina’s zealous beliefs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Blood & Gold

It is an action comedy-drama directed by Peter Thorwarth, starring Robert Maaser, Marie Hackle, Alexander Scheer, Florian, and Petra Zieser. Taking place in the final days of World War II, Elsa and Heinrich discover a shared purpose beyond their mutual foe. United in their fight against the Nazis and for their loved ones, Heinrich seeks his missing daughter while Elsa’s secluded village holds a hidden Jewish treasure coveted by the enemy. A thrilling quest ensues, pitting villagers against the ruthless SS, uncovering secrets, and culminating in a violent showdown within the village church.

OTT platform: Netflix

City of Dreams: Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of the renowned series City Of Dreams is set to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show delves into the internal conflicts within the Gaikwad family, ignited by an assassination attempt on a controversial political figure. Starring a talented ensemble cast including Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the upcoming season revolves around Ameya Gaikwad (Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat) joining forces to safeguard their family’s legacy against both rivals and external adversaries.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these movie and web series releases today on OTT you are watching first.