This week, OTT platforms are set to deliver an exhilarating lineup of movies, bringing the magic of the big screen directly to our living rooms. These movies releasing in the first week of June on OTT promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a captivating experience. So grab your popcorn and prepare to be entertained as we take a closer look at the exciting movies that are set to grace your screens in the coming days.

Here are the 6 movies releasing on OTT in the first week of June.

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar an action thriller directed by Santosh Sivan, boasts a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, and Tanya Maniktala. This adrenaline-pumping film centres around diverse characters who serendipitously cross paths on the bustling streets of Mumbai. As they navigate the city’s labyrinthine journey filled with unexpected twists. Set within a single day, “Mumbaikar” guarantees a thrilling rollercoaster ride for audiences.

Release Date: 2 June 2023

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Vishwak

Vishwak is directed by Venu Mulkala and featured Ajay Kumar Kathurvar and Dimple as lead characters. Vishwak (Ajay Kathuvur), a determined young graduate, aspires to succeed on his own terms. Despite his father’s advice to seek a better life in the USA, Vishwak is passionate about starting a business and settling in his hometown. With a venture fueled by innovative ideas, he embarks on the journey of finding an investor. However, the investors push him to implement his ideas abroad. Eventually, Vishwak realizes his belief that NRIs contribute to the underdevelopment of the country. Through the media, he warns all NRIs to return to India. The story unfolds as NRIs react to his statement and Vishwak’s fate hangs in the balance.

Release Date: 2 June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Sulaikha Manzil

Sulaikha Manzil delves into the realm of marriage, exploring the inner emotions of couples before they tie the knot. Anarkali Maikar and Lukman Avaran portray the characters of Haala Parveen and Ameen respectively. This film sheds light on Muslim marriages within the scenic Malabar region of Kerala, offering a glimpse into their unique traditions and customs.

Release Date: 30 May 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hatyapuri

The movie Hatyapuri is based on a crime novel of the same name by Satyajit Ray. During their visit to Puri, Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohan Babu face a series of enigmatic incidents involving a missing manuscript and a vanished secretary. As they delve deeper, they discover the secretary’s lifeless body in a nearby house. Determined to uncover the truth, Feluda orchestrates a plan to apprehend the culprits—smuggler Bilas Majumdar and his accomplice, Laxman Bhattacharya. Through astute deductions, Feluda recovers the stolen manuscript and unveils Sen’s near-fatal encounter with the smuggler.

Release Date: 2 June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Ghar Banduk Biryani

This Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani, set in the fictional Kolagad region of Maharashtra explores themes of ambition, struggle, repression, and love. Raya, a bold police officer portrayed by Nagraj Manjule, clashes with Pallam, the leader of a group of Maoists posing as dacoits. The story delves into Pallam’s mourning for his late sweetheart known for her delectable biryani, leading to the abduction of a skilled cook named Raju. The film shifts between humour, seriousness, romance, and political commentary while questioning the rebels’ financial stability and their motivations for rebellion.

Release Date: 2 June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Godavari

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari is a Marathi film set in rural Maharashtra. The narrative revolves around a family residing by the banks of the Godavari River in Nasik. Neena Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, and Vikram Gokhale deliver captivating performances in this tale that explores the lives and experiences of the characters against the backdrop of the picturesque river.

Release Date: 3 June 2023

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of June you are waiting for the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.