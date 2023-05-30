As we talk about science fiction movies, we automatically think about Hollywood or Marvel movies. But our own Telugu movies also do have good sci-fi films to watch. The Telugu industry’s first sci-fi movie is Aditya 369 released in 1991. Why not have a Telugu sci-fi movie binge-watch? Here is a list of Telugu science fiction movies that you can binge-watch on your favourite OTT platform while having a nice masala chai on your comfy couch.

Aditya 369

This old Telugu sci-fi movie about time travel amazed all the 90s kids back then. The story flows as the protagonist couple time travel to 1500 AD to Shri Krishnadevaraya’s period while saving the kids from the time machine. The film is both written and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohini, Silk Smitha, Amrish Puri, Tinnu Anand, Chandra Mohan, and many others are seen in the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Oke Oka Jeevitham

At least once in our lifetime, we must have had a wish to travel to our past and fix things. Oke Oka Jeevitham presents such a story where the protagonist Adi with his couple of friends time travels to his past to fix things. The movie is written and directed by Shree Karthick. The film casts Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and many others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Bombhaat

Bhombhaat is a hard-hit reality check which keeps you grounded. This story brings out the usual story of parents nagging but the climax gives a twist as the change of events takes place when Vicky saves his mentor’s daughter. The film is directed by Raghavendra Varma and written by Akshay Poolla. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Simran Choudhary, Chandini Chowdary, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Makarand Deshpande, and many others are seen in the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Adbhutham

This movie written by Prasanth Varma and directed by Mallik Ram is a love story backed by a sci-fi element. The story flows by as two strangers connect by a miracle, and happen to have the same phone number. The film casts Shivani Rajashekar, Teja Sajja, Shalini, Divya Narni, Raghuvaran, Mandava Sai Kumar, Satya, Chammak Chandra, Tulasi, Devi Prasad, Sivaji Raja, and others.

OTT platforms: Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar

Ismart Shankar

Ismart Shankar is a loud, messy, and obvious mass film. If you’re looking for a local mass movie, Ismart Shankar is the one. The protagonist Shankar is a contract killer and he escapes after murdering a politician. But he has to help cops find a murderer as the murdered officer’s memories are transferred to his brain. The film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal are seen in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

2.0

The story of the movie brings a new narrative as it talks about the harmful radiation emitted by Phones. The story is written and directed by S. Shankar and involves numerous VFX and CGI shots. The film casts Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Maya Sundarakrishna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, and many prominent actors.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Telugu science fiction movies on OTT is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.