We all need a little escape from our chaotic busy lives. Plan your weekend as such to escape to a La La Land where you can find your love, cheesy pickup lines, and a lot of emotional drama. Yo! Vizag is here to take you on a ride of experiencing these by suggesting you a list of the best Indian romantic movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. A quick alert: Be sure to have a box of tissues when you start the movie to watch.

Here is the list of best Indian romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Fanaa

Written by Shibani Bathija and Kunal Kohli, Fanaa is an absolutely amazing movie that leaves you in tears. Fanaa follows a storyline where a tourist guide Rehan falls in love with a visually impaired Kashmiri girl Zooni. Despite her friends’ advice, Zooni also falls in love with him. But both are separated by a terrorist attack and the rest you would have to watch the film to find out. The film is directed by Kunal Kohli and casts Aamir Khan, Kajol, and Shruti Seth are seen in the lead roles. Rishi Kapoor, Kiron Kher, Tabu, Sharat Saxena, and other prominent people were also seen alongside the lead roles.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Who doesn’t like eternal love promises? Sanam Teri Kasam is one which presents an eternal love story. The story follows as Saraswati, the protagonist is disowned by her parents, and Inder, her love interest takes care of her. After a lot of failed attempts to convince their parents to take her back and get married, she finally gets married to Inder. The film is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film casts Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane, Manish Chaudhari, Anurag Sinha, Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, and many others.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is an absolute piece of art written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Anand L Rai. A young teenage boy Kundan falls in love with Zoya. When he learns that Zoya likes another city-hunk Akram and wants to get married to him, Kundan persistently struggles to win her heart for eight long years. The film casts Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan, Kumud Mishra, Shilpi Marwaha, and others are seen alongside the lead roles.

Ghajini (2008)

Ghajini (Hindi) is a remake of the same in Tamil. This movie was written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Aamir Khan wrote the story with A R Murugadoss for the Hindi version. The movie presents the story of a rich businessman who suffers from anterograde amnesia and wants to avenge his girlfriend’s murderers with the help of notes, photographs, and tattoos on his body. The film casts Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat in the lead roles.

Kal Ho Na Ho

As a reprise of Bollywood Kal Ho Na Ho is another triangle love story. Unlike K-dramas, you will fall for the first lead. Kal Ho Na Ho is written by Karan Johar and directed by Nikhil Advani. The story presents Naina, a pessimistic and introverted girl who leads a normal life change when she meets Aman, who makes her love herself again. Both fall in love with each other, but will they end up together? Starring Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Sita Ramam

We are sure you would have watched the trend on Instagram to find your Ram in a world full of violent characters. Even after Instagram suggested you, if you haven’t watched it yet, now is the time to watch it. Sita Ramam is a Telugu period-romantic drama that will hook you up until the end. The film was written by Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi, and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sumanth are seen in the lead roles. The story is about a bygone couple. Lieutenant Ram who sends a letter to his beloved Sita, never reached her. Watch how the letter reaches Sita at the end.

Let us know which one of these Indian romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for movie recommendations.