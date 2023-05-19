Are you also a fan of spy agencies and secret cops? Do you also get excited to watch movies that represent secret missions? Then why watch those mushy romantic movies? Well, we have a whole list of Indian spy thriller movies available on OTT filled with action and comedy just for you. Watch your favourite one on OTT without further disturbances at your home. Hurry up and repay your subscriptions to binge on these thrilling flicks non-stop.

Below is the list of top Indian spy thriller movies you cannot miss on OTT.

Khufiya

Khufiya is an adaptation of the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. Khufiya is about a spy Krishna Mehra who is an operative at the Research and Analysis wing. She is to track down a mole who is selling away India’s defence secrets while struggling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mrs Undercover

Mrs Undercover is a spy-comedy directed and written by Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta which stars Radhika Apte, Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. Apart from them Angana Roy, Laboni Sarkar, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Indrasish Roy, and others are also seen alongside the lead roles. The movie discusses the life of a housewife who is an undercover agent and is called on duty after 10 years. She is to take down a terrifying, psycho killer while balancing her life as a housewife.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pathaan

Pathaan was directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are seen in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also seen alongside the lead characters. The plot line revolves around an Indian RAW agent Pathaan who is in exile but now is in action as he gets to know about a major impending attack against the country. And he has only ally agent Rubai with him on the mission as he takes down Jim.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi and written by Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, and Parveez Shaikh. The star cast of the movie is Siddharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and many others. The story is set in the 1970s in India where an Indian spy agent is on a deadly mission to expose the covert nuclear weapons in Pakistan while he falls in love with a Muslim girl. Will he be able to save her after the mission?

OTT platform: Netflix

Baby

Following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, an anti-terrorism task force is formed to prevent future attacks on Indian soil. However, to protect the country, the agents must go to other countries in attempts to eliminate and capture terrorists who want to cause havoc in India. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and others. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

