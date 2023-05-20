© 2020 DSA Media Publications - Brewed with ♥ by ideafirst
On Friday, 19 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two persons accused of the kidnap of a 4-month-old child. According to the police, the accused persons, Bhargavi and Ramakrishna, abducted the infant from Kondapalli in NTR District on Thursday, 18 May, and reached the city by car.
This kidnap of the 4-month-old child came to light when the Visakhapatnam City Police received a complaint from Kotamma, the infant’s mother. As per the complainant, Bhargavi and Ramakrishna got close to her over some time with a sly intention to abduct her child. The accused duo reportedly sold the infant to Anjali of Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Upon investigation, the police learnt that Anjali sold the baby to another party by the name of Hemalatha. The officials rescued the child and admitted him to a hospital for medical checkups.
