Discover the culinary delights of Andhra Pradesh with our top picks for restaurants serving the yummiest Andhra-style meals in Vizag. Experience the rich flavours and unique dishes of this region through an array of authentic and satisfying thali meals. Indulge in a feast of flavours with spicy curries, aromatic rice, tangy pickles, and more. Explore the diverse flavours of Andhra cuisine at these recommended restaurants.

Here are the restaurants in Vizag serving the tastiest Andhra meals.

Sri Sairam Parlour

Sairam Parlour has been a popular choice for a delectable breakfast, a royal lunch, or a satisfying dinner for many people. If you are seeking an authentic Andhra lunch experience, Sairam Parlour is the place to be. Their South Indian Thali is a must-try, featuring dishes that are unique to Andhra kitchens. Additionally, they have a dedicated curry counter where you can purchase various items related to the Thali. The restaurant has successfully preserved the distinct flavours of its dishes over the years.

Location: Diamond Park

Subbayya Gari Hotel

Subbayya Gari Hotel is a must-visit for those craving traditional South Indian cuisine. Indulging in their offerings is a delightful experience that shouldn’t be missed. One of their highlights is the South Indian Vegetarian Thali, which is both extensive and mouthwatering. The thali presents a wide array of vegetable curries, pickles, dal, Sambar, Rasam, Majjiga Pulusu, papads, podis and sweet dishes. The meal concludes on a sweet note with Perugu Vada (yoghurt-based fritters), refreshing buttermilk, and paan.

Location: Diamond Park

Ramaiah’s Vegetarian Meals

Ramaiah’s Vegetarian Meals is a fantastic destination for those seeking delightful Andhra cuisine, particularly catering to vegetarian preferences. This restaurant is a haven for lovers of vegetarian food. The flavours are incredibly satisfying, leaving us yearning for more of each delectable item. They offer an unlimited thali experience that includes a wide variety of vegetarian curries, dal, sambhar, rotis, vadiyalu, pickles, kandi podi, ulava chaaru, a sweet dish, curd, ice cream, and a serving of paan, all beautifully presented on a large banana leaf.

Location: Daba Gardens

Amrutham: Pure Andhra Style Cuisine

The thali at Amrutham is a delightful assortment of flavours and dishes. It features two types of biryani, steamed rice, sambar, rasam, dal, roti, fish pulusu, chicken fry, one vegetarian curry, mutton or prawn curry, a sweet, and a serving of curd. This comprehensive selection offers a diverse range of flavours and satisfies diverse culinary preferences. The thali at Amrutham guarantees a scrumptious and fulfilling dining experience for every vegetarian food enthusiast.

Location: MVP Colony

The Spicy Venue

The Spicy Venue guarantees a memorable culinary journey with its scrumptious offerings. Spicy Venue’s South Indian Thali is a remarkable display of richly flavoured dishes and comforting, straightforward recipes. The combination of zesty dal and crispy deep-fried vegetables perfectly complements the pulkas and steaming hot rice included in this thali. To conclude the meal traditionally, you can enjoy a juicy paan. This wholesome meal encompasses all the staple food items, making it a satisfying choice for any South Indian food enthusiast.

Location: Siripuram

