The Visakhapatnam City Police, City Task Force, and Special Enforcement Bureau, in a significant bust, seized over 7,000 ampoules of sedative pentazocine injections in four separate cases of drug peddling. While three were registered on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, the remaining was registered on 15 May.

In one of the cases, the city police arrested B Srinu (38), B Laxmi (28), and G Venkata Sai (24) in Allipuram under the II-Town PS limits. The officials, who raided the accused’s residence on task force intel, confiscated 41 boxes containing 50 ampoules of pentazocine injections each, 2,050 doses total. They ascertained that one Durga Prasad of Kharagpur sourced these sedatives to the arrested persons. Additionally, the accused were found to be in possession of 21 kilos of ganja.

In an identical bust, in the same area as the case above, the police nabbed three, Raghava Rao, P Ravi, and K Chiranjeevi, and took hold of 2,100 pentazocine doses. Four cell phones and ganja were seized from them. P Appalajau alias Chinna, P Ravi, Shyam, and V Jagadesh are yet to be apprehended. Bimal Kandelwar, the source, reportedly sold each box containing 50 ampoules at Rs 2,500 to the accused, who, in turn, peddled them at Rs 300 per dose.

The Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau officials of the Seethammadhara station seized 3,000 ampoules of pentazocine injections in 60 boxes. Bimal, the source of these injections in the case registered at the II Town PS, was found to be linked to this case. He reportedly sold each dose at Rs 40 to the accused, who sold them to their clients at Rs 60. Upon arresting G Uma Mahesh (40), the SEB officials found an auto driver, a KGH worker, a contract worker, and others to be the end users of these sedatives.

The Pendurthi SEB officials apprehended B Venkatesh (35), who bought pentazocine from Durga Prasad of Kharagpur and sold it to various persons.

