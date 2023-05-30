Proposals in the City of Destiny have to be magical. Vizag offers lovely proposal sports for our love-smitten chaps to express their “amour” to their sweethearts. As Love blooms in the air, one is always ready to take the extra mile for their paramours. Here are a few astonishing places to explore while you can declare the deep affections of your heart to your “to-be partner”. How far would you go for love?

Here are the most romantic proposal spots in Vizag you must take your loved ones to.

Kondakarla Ava

A serene and peaceful place that will mesmerise your dearest. The lush green hills and the freshwater lake add to the serenity while you can take your sweetheart on a boat ride, declaring your feelings amidst the beautiful scenery. Kondakarla Ava is also a famous bird sanctuary, spend your quality time bird-watching together and making beautiful memories with each other.

Yarada Beach

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the tranquil atmosphere of Yarada Beach is the best place to plan your proposal for your partner. Get ready for an adventurous ride with your “to-be partner”. It’s a peaceful place with a lesser number of people and away from the chaos, you can have a peaceful walk hand-in-hand alongside the beach.

Dolphin Nose Light House

A stunning bird’s eye view with hot chai would be a great date to spend some quality time with your actual date. Impress your date by clicking good pictures as Dolphin Nose and the Lighthouse are great picturesque. It’s a perfect place to view the harbour. The uphill drive to this place is equally exciting and thrilling.

Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is the best place for couples to hang out. Do you know what’s the best place to propose to your “to-be partner”? It’s the ropeway. One can propose to their partner floating in the sky, amidst the clouds and scenic beauty, a very romantic gesture to be memorable. You can also go for a picnic date at Kailasagiri.

Seethammadhara Hill Top

Hill Tops are always appeasing as they have the best views. What more suitable place you can find to propose than a hilltop that’s in the centre of the city? It has the best view, the place is picturesque, and all you have to do is get on your knees to propose to your love interest. Experience the art of nature together while making memories.

Thotlakonda Natural Arch

The beach, natural arch, and strong-breezy wind make it all set for a perfect proposal. Mornings are the best times to let the person you love know about your true feelings amidst the beautiful sunrise. It feels like nature plays the cupid in the love game with your partner. Leaving your footprints in the wet sand and spending quality time with your “just one” along the arch is yet another memory to make

Ramanaidu Studio Hill

If your partner is a filmy buzz, then you should definitely take them to Ramanaidu Studio Hill and express your love in a full-on filmy style. The chances of rejection probably would go down. Ramanaidu Studio Hill is a beautiful place to convey your love while also visiting the studio which is also one of the oldest film studios in India.

Divis Bridge

Divis Bridge is one of the best tourist attractions in Vizag with a lot of people swarming in. Also, it’s a great place to stand under the bridge and propose to your dearest, just like a scene from a movie. How romantic! Walking barefoot along the coastline or over the Divis Bridge is just another memory you could make with your one and only.

In case the person rejects your feelings, you could at least enjoy the view for yourself.

Let us know which one of these proposal spots in Vizag would you choose to express your love.