On Monday, 29 May 2023, S Sivaprasad from Urlametta village in G Madugula mandal was handed a life sentence by Judge M Suvarna Raju, presiding over the 6th ADJ-cum-Women Court. This severe punishment came as a result of Sivaprasad’s brutal act of murdering his wife, Sampathi, driven by his suspicion of her alleged infidelity.

In August 2021, the accused man from Visakhapatnam committed the crime of murdering his wife his wife by slitting her throat with a knife, for which he was imprisoned on Monday. Learning about this crime, the G Madugula Circle Inspector, A Satyanarayana, along with Sub-Inspector A Srinivas Rao and team, swiftly responded. They arrived at the scene of the crime and promptly investigated to gather evidence. Subsequently, the deceased person’s body was shifted to the Paderu hospital for postmortem.

Further, Sivaprasad was promptly apprehended and placed in custody, awaiting the completion of the investigation. Once the investigation concluded, a comprehensive charge sheet was prepared, documenting the evidence collected and submitted to the court. Upon reviewing the evidence and arguments, the police, on the orders of Judge M Suvarna Raju, imprisoned the man from Visakhapatnam for murdering his wife.

