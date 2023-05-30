The Naval Investiture Ceremony will be held at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 to felicitate Naval personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of a high order. Admiral R Hari Kumar PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), will confer Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards on behalf of the President of India to the recipients.

33 awards will be presented during the ceremony, including two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medals and two Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

The CNS will also give away the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and Electrical Engineering, and the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The Naval Investiture Ceremony would commence with a ceremonial parade at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam. The event will be witnessed by the spouses and family members of awardees along with several senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. It will be live streamed over the ‘IN Youtube’ Channel from 5 PM on 31 May 2023.

