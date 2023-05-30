Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has exhorted the participants of the summer camps being organised by the GVMC to take part in the national events and bring fame to the city. The Mayor, who visited some of the coaching camps in zone two of the city on Tuesday, enquired the students about the coaching being offered and the diet.

According to the Visakhapatnam Mayor, the GVMC has been organising summer camps every year and as many as 333 camps are being organised under the purview of the corporation. Expressing satisfaction over the way the camps are being run, she remarked the camps would help children stay physically and mentally fit.

Stating that over 10,000 children were participating in the camps, Hari Venkata Kumari advised parents to encourage their kids to take part in the camps as preference would be given to sportspersons in job recruitment.

She added that Visakhapatnam has all facilities like stadiums and grounds for getting coaching in various sports and games. The Mayor ensured that refreshments and energisers such as biscuits, milk, boiled eggs, and ragi malt are being provided to the participants. Coaching is being given in various activities like basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, yoga, cricket and boxing.

