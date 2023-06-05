Visakhapatnam Weather Condition: As a scorching heatwave engulfs Visakhapatnam, the denizens are grappling with oppressive and sultry weather conditions, characterised by high temperatures and humidity.

The scorching heatwave has caused residents to sweat profusely, increasing the risk of dehydration. As a result, many people are choosing to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, with the streets becoming deserted after 11 am. On Sunday, Visakhapatnam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius. However, occasional rain showers or drizzles in the evenings provide some relief, lowering the mercury levels.

The situation is no different in other parts of the state, with Guntur recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Rajamahendravaram at 42 degrees Celsius, Vijayawada at 41.6 degrees Celsius, and Srikakulam at 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels range from 35% to 40% in districts such as Nellore, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru, and Kurnool, while the mercury hovers around 45 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Launch of Eco-Vizag campaign by GVMC to mark World Environment Day

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these prevailing weather conditions are expected to persist for another four days. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a press note warning of heatwave conditions in 213 mandals, with nine mandals experiencing severe heatwaves. In light of this, the authority advises vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, to avoid unnecessary outings unless in case of an emergency. They also recommend staying hydrated by consuming fluids such as ORS, buttermilk, and coconut water.

In other news, the IMD has announced that the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala will be delayed by three to four days, pushing its original expected date of 5 June. The delay has implications for the subsequent arrival of the monsoon in Rayalaseema, which is now expected after a period of 10 to 12 days from reaching Kerala.

As the heatwave in Visakhapatnam persists, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest developments regarding weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure personal well-being and safety.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.