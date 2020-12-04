Marking the Indian Navy Day in Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOCINC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), V Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam District Collector, G Srijana, GVMC Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Police, and Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation, paid homage to the nation’s heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war. The aforementioned personalities, on Friday morning, placed wreaths at the ‘Victory at Sea’ Wat Memorial on the Beach Road in the city.

A 50 men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion, and on arrival, the Commander-in-Chief proceeded to the War Memorial in slow march with the wreath bearers marching in front. The Guard performed the ‘Salami Shastra’, followed by ‘Shok Shastra’, and the Commander-in-Chief placed the floral wreath. While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed.

It may be noted that the Navy Day activities in Visakhapatnam have been toned down this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

India celebrates 4 December every year as Navy Day in commemoration of Operation Trident when the Missile Boats of the Indian Navy delivered a lethal and powerful missiles attack on Karachi harbour, paving way for a great victory for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice. On this occasion, all the personnel of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) rededicate themselves to the service of the country and to protect the vast maritime boundaries and the national assets off the Eastern Seaboard.