The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), on Thursday, reopened the INS Kursura Submarine TU-142 Aircraft museums in Vizag to visitors. Earlier this year, the museums were closed for the public due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

Ahead of the reopening, a feasibility study was conducted by the officials. Navy personnel even trained staff here on the requisite COVID-19 safety measures that are to be followed. After being reopened, the Submarine and Aircraft museums in Vizag witnessed a decent amount of tourists on Thursday. From limiting the number of visitors to making the use of masks mandatory, the officials said that several safety precautions are being taken amid the current pandemic situation.

INS Kursura holds a glorious record of serving the nation for 3 decades. It traversed 73500 nautical miles and clocked over 3000 dived hours and had participated in all types of Naval Operations. It played a vital role during the 1971 war and helped the nation against enemy attacks. The Sub has a length of over 91 meters. The Kursura Submarine Museum was thrown open to the public on 24 Aug 2002. The submarine displays its complete weapon package, including the torpedoes.

The decommissioned TU-142 was brought from the Arakkonam base of the Navy, dismantled, transported, and then reassembled into an attractive aircraft museum in Vizag. The museum was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in December 2017.

With the government lifting lockdown restriction in a phased manner, tourist places across Vizag have been steadily opening gates to the public. In November, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag was reopened to the public. After remaining shut for about eight months, the zoo welcomed visitors once again with stringent safety measures in place.

Meanwhile, Vizag district reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With this, the district’s tally rose to 58,873. While active cases stood at 549, the discharges increased to 58,873. 512 patients across the district have succumbed to the infection so far.