In order to oversee the planning and implementation of activities surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS) has set up a District Taskforce Immunisation (DTI) Committee. On Wednesday, a meeting was held to discuss and prepare a roadmap for the effective distribution of the vaccine in Vizag.

During the meeting, the members of the committee decided to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to ANMs, ASHA, Anganwadi, and healthcare workers in Vizag in the first phase. Individuals aged above 50 years and suffering from co-morbidities will be prioritised at a later stage. The District Collector directed the officials to also take down the details of the frontline warriors including sanitation staff, ambulance drivers, doctors, nurses, technicians, and paramedics.

The DTI Committee also discussed the refrigeration facilities required to store the vaccine in Vizag. Currently, the immunisation department of Vizag has a refrigeration facility of about 16.5 cubic metres. With multiple vaccines under various stages of development, Mr Chand ordered the authorities to set up more storage points required for the coronavirus vaccine.

Vizag COVID-19 Update:

Vizag district, on Thursday, reported 73 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Wednesday and Thursday, have taken the district tally to 58,873. Among the freshly recorded cases, 64 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 9 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 159 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. It is to be noted that Vizag reported one death between Wednesday and Thursday. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 73

Active cases: 549

Discharges: 58,873 (including 159 recoveries today)

Deaths: 512 (including 1 death today)

Total count: 58,873