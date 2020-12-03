In view of the convenience of passengers, Waltair Division, on Thursday, announced that passengers will be allowed to take the entry and exit points on either side of Visakhapatnam railway station. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, said that with effect from 4 December, passengers, possessing confirmed tickets, can take the eastern side as well as the western side of the Visakhapatnam railway station to enter or leave the premises of the station.

It may be noted that in November, the officials stated that due to the festive rush, passengers would be allowed to enter the station via the western side (Platform No. 8) and leave the station via the easter side (Platform No. 1). From Friday, the gates on either side will be opened for the passage of bonafide passengers, earmarking one gate for entry and another for the exit, Mr. Tripathi said. he added that passengers have to follow all the safety guidelines, as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Passengers will be screened at the entry point of Visakhapatnam railway station and only the asymptomatic ones will be allowed to enter the premises and board the train. They have further been advised to wear masks while entering Visakhapatnam railway station and also during the travel. Passengers have been told to reach the station in advance to be available for thermal screening. Physical distancing also needs to be maintained stringently at the station and after boarding the train.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, urged passengers to cooperate with the Railways and take the requisite safety precautions, given the current COVID-19 situation.