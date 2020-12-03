Over the past few years, a truckload of South Indian films has been remade in Hindi. Not only have these remakes struck a chord with movie lovers in the North but even managed to revive the falling careers of a few actors. From Salman Khan’s Wanted to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Bollywood has basked in the success of quite a few remakes in the recent past. Here, we take a look at 5 Telugu movies that are getting a Hindi remake.

#1 Hit: The First Case

Hit had Vishwak Sen essay the role of a cop, suffering from PTSD, fight the odds in his quest of finding a gruesome murderer. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this Telugu flick was received well by the audience and fetched accolades for its gripping narrative. Reportedly, this action-thriller will be remade in Hindi with Kolanu at the helm once again. Actor Rajkumar Rao is slated to play the lead.

#2 Jersey

Nani’s Jersey, which hit the screens in 2019, turned out to be a crowd favourite. The movie is about a retired cricketer who tries hard to make it big in the game once again for the sake of his son. From a touching tale to a splendid performance by Nani, Jersey ticked the right boxes to stand as a winner at the box office. The film is being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor playing the lead. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed with the original version, will be directing the Hindi remake as well. The film will be produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and ‘Dil’ Raju.

#3 Chatrapathi

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ blockbuster hit Chatrapthi is also among the Telugu movies that are set to get a Hindi remake. While Tollywood’s Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be making his Bollywood debut, director VV Vinayak will be helming the Hindi version. As per a recent update, the makers have updated the original script to suit Bollywood “sensibilities”.

#4 RX100

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, will be making his debut with the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. Titled ‘Tadap’, the film is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. Tadap will feature Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

#5 Oosaravelli

Oosaravelli is likely to be the latest addition to the list of Telugu movies that are getting a Bollywood remake. If reports are to be believed, a leading production house has bagged the rights of his Jr NTR starrer which was released in 2011. Directed by Surender Reddy, Oosaravelli had Prakash Raj, Tamannaah, and Vidyut Jammwal essay key roles.