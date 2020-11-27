Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi. The film will be directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Dr Jayanthilal Gada under the banner of Pen Studios. The makers have even updated the original script to suit Bollywood “sensibilities”.

Chatrapathi, which was released in 2005, had Prabhas essay the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film turned out to be a massive hit. It also featured Shriya Saran, Ajay, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Bhanupriya among others.

Talking about the project, Dr Gada said, “Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities.”

“This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility; but, I am glad I got this, as it’s a perfect script,” Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas said in a statement. The remaining cast and crew of the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi are yet to be revealed.

It may be noted that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas made his Tollywood debut too in the direction of VV Vinayak. The duo had joined hands in 2014 for Alludu Seenu. The actor, over the years, has worked in several films including Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham, Sita, and Rakshasudu. His previous outing, Rakshasudu, which was the Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan, emerged as a hit at the box office.