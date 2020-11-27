November offered a mixed bag of results for Telugu OTT releases. While Middle Class Melodies, Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra, and Sam Jam managed to draw the audience to streaming platforms, others couldn’t quite meet the expectations. With theatres likely to reopen doors to the public soon, the trend of OTT releases might lose a bit of steam in the coming months. And by the looks of it, December doesn’t seem to have any biggies opting for an OTT release. Here are some of the Telugu movies and shows that will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 in December.

Telugu movies and shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 in December

#1 Bombhaat

Featuring Sushanth, Chandini Chowdary, Simran Choudhary, Bombhaat is a Sci-Fi Telugu film that will be making its way to the audience in the first week of December. Directed by Raghavendra Varma, the film revolves around a humanoid robot falling in love with a human.

Release date: 3 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 IIT Krishnamurthy

IIT Krishnamurthy, which was originally slated to hit the theatres earlier this year, has skipped its theatrical release and will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Prudhvi Dandamudi, Maira Doshi, Vinay Varma, Anand Bharathi, and others, this Sree Vardhan directorial is touted to come as a suspense thriller.

Release date: 10 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Guvva Gorinka

Satyadev, who shot to fame with his recent OTT releases, will have one of his earlier films release on Amazon Prime Video in mid-December. Guvva Gorinka, starring Priyaa Lal as the female lead, is touted to be a rom-com.

Release date: 17 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Shootout at Alair

The Telugu thriller series, starring Srikanth and Prakash Raj in lead roles, is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. As per the official synopsis, “Akhtar kills a policeman every year on the day of the Mecca Masjid blasts. Soon, Akhtar is encountered. However, after several years, when a policeman gets killed on the same day, IG Praveen Chand suspects Akhtar’s involvement. Is Akhtar still alive? Find out in Shoot-out at Alair.”

Release date: 25 December

Where to watch: Zee5