Several projects are set to light up different sectors in Visakhapatnam. From Multi Level Car Parking Facility to the metro rail, here are 7 upcoming facilities and attractions to look forward to in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Multi Level Car Parking Facility

The much-awaited Multi Level Car Parking Facility (MLCP) in Visakhapatnam has neared completion. Undertaken as one of the Smart City Projects, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the upcoming facility at Jagadamba centre, the G+5 facility will be equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate as many as 100 cars. While the trial run is likely to be conducted in the coming few days, the MLCP is expected to be inaugurated for public use by this year-end.

#2 Sea Harrier Museum

The Sea Harrier Museum is expected to soon add to the prized possessions of Visakhapatnam. Decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016, the fighter jet was brought to the city from Goa by the VMRDA. Proposed as a part of an integrated museum and tourist complex, the museum will showcase the engine, simulator, and all the spare parts of the Sea Harrier. The fighter jet is likely to be installed in the museum by March 2021.

#3 Metro rail project

The recently inaugurated office of the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) is expected to speed up the development of the metro rail project in Visakhapatnam. The Vizag metro project will be developed by the Andhra Pradesh state government over a length of about 140 km. As per the proposed model, 79.2 km of the length will be allocated for Light Metro while a Modern Tram system will be developed over the remaining length of 60 km. The tram model is likely to be developed as part of the second phase of the project. The master plan, for both the proposals, has been prepared. In a meeting held on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy categorised the metro rail project in Visakhapatnam as a high-priority one.

#4 Bhogapuram Airport

The upcoming international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, near Visakhapatnam, is among the high-priority projects taken up by the state government. The airport is being developed over 2200 acres by the GMR group. On Thursday, CM YS Jagan not only ordered the officials to complete the construction of the airport at the earliest but also stated that a beach road, connecting Bhogapuram airport with Visakhapatnam, must also be constructed as soon as possible.

#5 Floating solar power plant

Initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), a 3 MV floating solar power plant will soon be catching the eye at Meghadri Gedda reservoir. Designed as the climate-resilient project with the grant of the Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund, the floating solar power plant will be established with an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore. The plant is expected to go operational in early 2021.

#6 Cruise Terminal

An advanced cruise terminal is slated to be set up within 30 acres by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) by 2021. The upcoming cruise terminal is slated to boast a host of salient features including world-class amenities, resting facilities, parking, and road connectivity.

#7 Adani Data Centre Park

The data centre park by Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is yet another project that has been in the limelight in Visakhapatnam. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh state government announced special incentives to AEL for setting up a data centre park, IT business park, skill university, and recreation centre at Madhurawada. It has been reported that the project operations must commence within 3 years and all of its phases must be completed within 7 years, from the date of handing over of the land.