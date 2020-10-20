Adding to prized possessions such as Kursura Submarine and TU-142 Aircraft Museum at the Beach Road, the officials at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are making arrangements to set up the Sea Harrier Museum to boost the tourism sector in the city. The authorities plan to install the fighter jet in the museum by March 2021.

Speaking to Yo!, Executive Engineer at VMRDA, Bala Rama Raju, informed that the Sea Harrier will be suspended from the ceiling from one of the old buildings at Beach Road. Revealing further details, he said, “We have invited tenders for the refurbishment of the building. The construction activities are likely to commence in the third week of November.”

Sharing that the Sea Harrier is currently stationed at TU-142 Aircraft Museum, Mr Bala Rama Raju mentioned that the upcoming project will also adorn artifacts of the fighter jet. “Engine, simulator, and all the spare parts of the Sea Harrier will be displayed in the gallery, similar to the one in the aircraft museum,” he said. Stating that efforts are being made to complete the project by March 2021, he noted that the Sea Harrier Museum will be an added attraction to the coastline in Visakhapatnam.

Proposed as a part of an integrated museum and tourist complex, the Executive Engineer at VMRDA informed that the Andhra Pradesh state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of the Sea Harrier Museum. Decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016, the fighter jet was brought to the city from Goa by the VMRDA, he added.

Reportedly, the metropolitan authorities will also take up beautification works at Kurusura Submarine with an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore. The officials are also looking planning to set up food courts at Beach Road in the coming days.