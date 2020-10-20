Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has entered its seventh week of airing. While Sunday’s episode saw Kumar Sai get eliminated from the show, the episode on Monday witnessed Noel encouraging Ariyana when the latter expressed her desire to patch up Abijeet with Monal. Though she tried the same, Abijeet dismissed her efforts. As part of the nomination for the seventh week, the housemates were later called in pairs to discuss and nominate one of them for eviction.

However, Amma Rajasekhar and Noel were exempted from this week’s nomination task as the former saved himself by using his special power that he gained by half shaving his beard and head. It is to be noted that Noel has already been nominated in the previous week.

Monal and Akhil were the first to discuss the nominations during the task and the former agreed to stand at the risk of getting eliminated. Abijeet nominated himself instead of Harika. The latter got emotional as she felt it was unfair to put them in such a tough spot. On the other hand, Mehboob and Ariyana initially didn’t want to get nominated for eviction. After a heated discussion, Ariyana eventually agreed to get nominated. At the end of the nomination process, Noel, Monal, Avinash, Abijeet, Divi, and Ariyana face the danger of elimination this week. The housemate who garners the least number of votes will eventually be evicted from the reality show. While the voting lines will remain open till Friday midnight, viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers and save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Voting missed call numbers of contestants nominated for elimination in the seventh week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Abijeet: 8886658204

Ariyana: 8886658210

Noel: 8886658213

Divi: 8886658214

Avinash: 8886658218

Voting via Hotstar App:

As mentioned earlier, viewers can also cast their vote via a smartphone. To vote for the nominated contestants in the seventh week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.