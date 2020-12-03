The Bheemili Resort, managed by Accor, recently hosted a group of Harley Davidson bikers for a rejuvenating pit stop at their wellness retreat property. The group of riders who were on a road trip to Kolkata received a warm welcome with a specially curated motorcycle themed High Tea. This was followed by an entertaining event where the bikers displayed their riding skills in the lawn arena of the resort.

For a specialised experience, the culinary team curated Harley Davidson themed delicacies for the guests to savor. The guests deeply enjoyed their stay amidst the calming vibe of the property after an adventurous road trip. The team at the Bheemili resort was elated to host the riders and to extend the cheer of Novotel’s hospitality.