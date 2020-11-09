In light of the festive season, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has earlier introduced special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. The list of special trains announced by the ECoR includes a handful of trains to and from Vizag too. With the increase of train services, the officials have enhanced safety measures at Vizag Railway Station. The authorities of the Waltair Division have decided to streamline the passenger traffic through the available Gnanapuram gate and the entrance of Vizag Railway Station.

While passengers will be allowed to enter the station through the Gnanapuram gate i.e., Platform Number 8, the exit will be from the entrance of Vizag Railway Station i.e., Platform Number 1. Additionally, the passengers are advised to report at the station in advance to allow the staff to carry out the safety protocols.

With a view to ensuring safe travel to the passengers, thermal screening, strict observation of the use of masks, and physical distancing have been made compulsory by the Waltair Division. Furthermore, only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed into the station to board trains. Waltair Division has requested the public to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocol. Failure to adhere to the protocol will be viewed seriously and such passengers will be liable for action under the relevant Section of the Railway Act-1989.

Given the current situation, Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, has been reviewing the safety measures from time to time. He has instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements to establish a safe environment at Vizag Railway Station. He has also advised all the passengers to follow the guidelines provided by the Railway administration and Union Health Ministry for a secured journey.